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NewsEducationBihar Board Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check BSEB class 10 results?
BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10 RESULT

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check BSEB class 10 results?

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026:  The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 soon on the official website. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online once released. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Students are advised to keep their admit card ready while checking the result to avoid any delay.
  • Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online through official websites.
  • The Bihar Board has conducted this exam at 1,699 examination centres.
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Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check BSEB class 10 results?Bihar board class 10 result

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 on March 20, 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online through official websites once released. 

The results will be officially declared by Sunil Kumar at the board headquarters in Patna. After the announcement, the result link will be activated for students. 

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready while checking the result to avoid any delay. The online result is provisional, and the original mark sheet will be provided by the respective schools later. 

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Also check - BSEB Class 10th Result Live

Where to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 

Those students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The BSEB class 10th results 2026 will be available for students once published by the authorities. To check the result students, need to follow the websites given below- 

  • results.biharboardonline.com 
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams were conducted in two shifts, morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and afternoon shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The practical exams were held from January 20 to January 22, 2026. Around 15.12 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10th examination this year. The Bihar Board has conducted this exam at 1,699 examination centres. 

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready while checking the result to avoid any delay. The online result is provisional, and the original mark sheet will be provided by the respective schools later. 

Also check - Board Exam Results 2026 Live

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