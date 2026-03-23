Bihar board class 12 result 2026 to be announced today at 1:30 PM

Bihar board class 12 result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board is set to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM, bringing relief to lakhs of students awaiting their scores. The results will be declared during an official press conference, where key details such as pass percentage, toppers, and overall performance are also expected to be shared.

Bihar 12th Result 2026 Date and Time

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bihar School Examination Board has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the BSEB Intermediate Result 2026. According to the official notification, Bihar Class 12 results will be announced today, March 23. 2025 at 1:30 PM. Students are advised to keep themselves ready with their roll number and password.

Where to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2026

Once released, students can access their results on the official websites, including:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

interbiharboard.com

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Credentials Required to Download Scorecard

To check and download the Bihar Board Class 12 result, students will need:

Roll number

Roll code

After entering these details, the result will appear on the screen, and students can download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference. The BSEB Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 2 to February 13 in offline mode. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

Alternative Ways to Check the Result

Apart from official websites, students may also be able to check their results via SMS services or platforms like DigiLocker, depending on availability.

What happens after the result declaration?

The online result will be provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools later. However, those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for scrutiny, while students who fail may appear for compartment exams.

Students are advised to regularly check official sources and be cautious of fake websites while accessing their results.