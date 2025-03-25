Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2025 Declared At results.biharboard.com: Check BSEB Intermediate Result Scorecard, Pass Percentage

BSEB 12th Arts Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025 today. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Arts stream examination can now check their results online at results.biharboard.com. The declaration brings relief and excitement for thousands of students eagerly waiting for their results.

Bihar Class 12th Results Out: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

The stream-wise pass percentages for the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 are as follows:

- Commerce achieved the highest pass rate at 94.77%

- Science at 89.50%

- while the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.75%.

How to Check Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:

Visit the official website results.biharboard.com. Click on the Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025 link. Enter your Roll Number and other required credentials. Submit the details and view your scorecard. Download and print a copy for future reference.

BSEB 12th Arts Result 2025 via SMS

In case the official website experiences heavy traffic, students can receive their results via SMS by following these steps:

Open the messaging app on your phone. Type BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER. Send the message to 56263. The result will be sent to the same mobile number.

Bihar Board 12th Arts Marksheet Details

Students will be able to download their mark sheets, which will include:

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks secured

Pass percentage

Qualifying status

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream will be revealed soon, along with the names of the toppers.

Bihar Board 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over the Last 5 Years

For reference, here’s a look at the overall Bihar Board Class 12 pass percentage from previous years:

2024: 87.21%

2023: 83.73%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.04%

2020: 80.59%

2019: 79.76%

Students are advised to check their results promptly and take the necessary steps for their higher education admissions. Keep visiting the official BSEB website for further updates and notifications.