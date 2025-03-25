Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2025 Declared At results.biharboard.com: Check BSEB Intermediate Result Scorecard, Pass Percentage
BSEB has declared the Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025. Students can check their results online at results.biharboard.com or via SMS. Scroll down to check your results.
Trending Photos
BSEB 12th Arts Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025 today. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Arts stream examination can now check their results online at results.biharboard.com. The declaration brings relief and excitement for thousands of students eagerly waiting for their results.
Bihar Class 12th Results Out: Stream Wise Pass Percentage
The stream-wise pass percentages for the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 are as follows:
- Commerce achieved the highest pass rate at 94.77%
- Science at 89.50%
- while the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.75%.
How to Check Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025 Online
Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:
-
Visit the official website results.biharboard.com.
-
Click on the Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2025 link.
-
Enter your Roll Number and other required credentials.
-
Submit the details and view your scorecard.
-
Download and print a copy for future reference.
BSEB 12th Arts Result 2025 via SMS
In case the official website experiences heavy traffic, students can receive their results via SMS by following these steps:
-
Open the messaging app on your phone.
-
Type BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER.
-
Send the message to 56263.
-
The result will be sent to the same mobile number.
Bihar Board 12th Arts Marksheet Details
Students will be able to download their mark sheets, which will include:
-
Subject-wise marks obtained
-
Total marks secured
-
Pass percentage
-
Qualifying status
To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream will be revealed soon, along with the names of the toppers.
Bihar Board 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over the Last 5 Years
For reference, here’s a look at the overall Bihar Board Class 12 pass percentage from previous years:
-
2024: 87.21%
-
2023: 83.73%
-
2022: 80.15%
-
2021: 78.04%
-
2020: 80.59%
-
2019: 79.76%
Students are advised to check their results promptly and take the necessary steps for their higher education admissions. Keep visiting the official BSEB website for further updates and notifications.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv