Bihar board class 12th result 2026 declared, overall pass rate 85.19%

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has officially declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 today, March 23. Lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations conducted in February can now check their scores online. The announcement comes after weeks of anticipation, bringing relief to students and parents across the state.

This year, a total of 26 students have topped in BSEB Intermediate exams. Out of these, 19 are girls. Moreover, girls have topped in Arts and Commerce streams. While, the topper for Science stream is a boy.

Official website to check Bihar Inter result 2026

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Students can now check their results on the following official portals. It is also strongly advised to use only these official websites to avoid misinformation or fake portals.

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

interbiharboard.com

It is strongly advised to use only these official websites to avoid misinformation or fake portals.

Read here: Bihar Board Class 12 Passing Criteria

Steps to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result

Visit any of the official result portals listed above.

Click on the “Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Enter your roll number and roll code/password as provided on the admit card.

Click on Submit to view your result.

Download the PDF of the provisional scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details mentioned on the Scorecard

Student’s Name

Father’s/Guardian’s Name

Roll Number

Roll Code/Registration Number

Date of Birth

Board Name (BSEB)

Class/Stream (Science, Arts, Commerce)

Academic Session/Year

Subject-wise Theory Marks

Subject-wise Practical Marks (if applicable)

Total Marks per Subject

Overall Total Marks

Grade/Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Remarks/Notes from the Board

Important note for students

The online result is provisional; original mark sheets will be distributed by respective schools in the coming weeks. Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets. Those who fail in one or more subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams. Keep your credentials ready and check official portals regularly to avoid last-minute delays.

Students are encouraged to save and print their scorecards immediately, as these documents will be required for college admissions, scholarships, and other academic processes. Regularly monitoring official BSEB portals ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience while accessing Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.