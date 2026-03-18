Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2026 very soon. With the evaluation process nearly complete, students across Bihar are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.
- Once the Bihar board result is released, students can check their Class 12th results on the official websites.
- Based on previous years’ trends, the BSEB Inter result is likely to be declared in March 2026, most probably in the third or last week of March.
- Students are advised to rely only on official sources to avoid misinformation.
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2026 very soon. With the evaluation process nearly complete, students across Bihar are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.
Based on previous years’ trends, the BSEB Inter result is likely to be declared in March 2026, most probably in the third or last week of March.
The board usually announces the results through a press conference, where key details are revealed before activating the result link online. The details inlcude:
- Overall pass percentage
- Toppers list
- Stream-wise performance (Science, Commerce, Arts)
Where to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2026
Once released, students can check their Class 12th results on the official websites:
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- results.biharboardonline.com
Students are advised to rely only on official sources to avoid misinformation.
Steps to Check BSEB 12th Result 2026
Follow these simple steps to access your result:
- Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link for “BSEB Inter Result 2026”
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number
- Click on submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download or print the scorecard for future use
Alternative ways to check Bihar Board result
In case of website issues, BSEB may also provide:
- SMS facility
- Alternate result portals
Students must note that details for these options will be shared at the time of result declaration.
Details Mentioned in the Result
The online scorecard will include:
- Student’s name and roll details
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks obtained
- Division (First/Second/Third)
- Qualifying status
- Students must verify all details carefully.
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