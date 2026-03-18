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NewsEducationBihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result
BIHAR BOARD CLASS 12 RESULT

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2026 very soon. With the evaluation process nearly complete, students across Bihar are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.  

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Once the Bihar board result is released, students can check their Class 12th results on the official websites.
  • Based on previous years’ trends, the BSEB Inter result is likely to be declared in March 2026, most probably in the third or last week of March.
  • Students are advised to rely only on official sources to avoid misinformation.
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Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter ResultBihar Board Class 12th result 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2026 very soon. With the evaluation process nearly complete, students across Bihar are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.  

Based on previous years’ trends, the BSEB Inter result is likely to be declared in March 2026, most probably in the third or last week of March. 

The board usually announces the results through a press conference, where key details are revealed before activating the result link online. The details inlcude:

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  • Overall pass percentage 
  • Toppers list 
  • Stream-wise performance (Science, Commerce, Arts) 

Where to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 

Once released, students can check their Class 12th results on the official websites: 

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 
  • results.biharboardonline.com 

Students are advised to rely only on official sources to avoid misinformation. 

Steps to Check BSEB 12th Result 2026 

Follow these simple steps to access your result: 

  • Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com 
  • Click on the link for “BSEB Inter Result 2026” 
  • Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number 
  • Click on submit 
  • Your result will appear on the screen 
  • Download or print the scorecard for future use 

Alternative ways to check Bihar Board result 

In case of website issues, BSEB may also provide: 

  • SMS facility 
  • Alternate result portals 

Students must note that details for these options will be shared at the time of result declaration. 

Details Mentioned in the Result 

The online scorecard will include: 

  • Student’s name and roll details 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Division (First/Second/Third) 
  • Qualifying status 
  • Students must verify all details carefully. 

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