Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2025 OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared On THIS DATE At biharboardonline.com - Steps To Check Scores Here

BSEB 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Class 12th Board Results 2025 today, March 25. Students from all three streams Science, Commerce, and Arts can now check their results on the official websites: biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Meanwhile, the Class 10th board exam results are scheduled for release on April 5, 2025.

How to Check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

- Visit the official result website: results.biharboardonline.com.

- Click on the link for "Bihar Board 10th Result 2025."

- Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

- Submit the details to view your marksheet.

- Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 Announcement

While Class 12th results have been declared, Class 10th students will have to wait until April 5, when the board will release their results. The Class 10th board exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25 across 1,677 exam centers in Bihar.

Pass Percentage and Marksheet Details

The BSEB Class 12th scorecards will include:

- Subject-wise marks obtained

- Total marks secured

- Qualifying status

Student details including name, roll number, and school name

To pass the Class 12th board exams, students must secure at least 33% in each theory subject and 40% in practical exams.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Key Statistics

This year, a total of 12,92,313 students appeared for the Class 12th exams. Among them, 6,41,847 were girls, while 6,50,466 were boys. The exams were conducted in two shifts from February 1 to February 15. The board had earlier released the answer key on March 2, allowing students to submit objections until March 5.

Past Year Trends

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for Class 12th was recorded at 87.21%, reflecting a consistent improvement in student performance. Meanwhile, the Class 10th pass percentage in 2023 stood at 81.04%, a slight increase from 79.88% in 2022.

With the Class 12th results now out, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation or supplementary exams can check the official board notification for further details. The focus now shifts to the Class 10th results, which will be declared on April 5. Stay tuned for further updates.