Bihar board compartment exam 2026: Eligibility, dates, and process

Bihar Board Compartment Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the official websites using their roll number and roll code.

However, those students who will appear for the compartment exam, the board has announced key details regarding the Class 12 (Intermediate) compartment and special examinations for 2026. These exams offer a crucial opportunity for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main board exams to improve their scores without losing an academic year.

Who is Eligible for the BSEB Compartment Exam 2026?

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Students who fail in one or two subjects in the Bihar Board Class 12 exams are eligible to appear for the compartment examination. Additionally, candidates who were unable to appear for the main exams due to valid reasons may be allowed to sit for the special examination, subject to board approval.

This system ensures that students get another chance to pass the examination and continue their academic journey without significant delays.

Also check: Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE Updates

Bihar Board Compartment Exam 2026: Important Dates

The BSEB is expected to conduct the compartment and special exams shortly. While the detailed timetable will be released on the official website, the board has indicated that the results for these exams are likely to be announced by May 31, 2026.

This timeline is designed to help students secure admission to colleges and universities in the same academic session.

Application Process for Compartment Exams

Students who wish to appear for the compartment exams must apply through their respective schools or via the official BSEB portal. The application process generally includes:

Filling out the compartment exam form

Paying the prescribed examination fee

Selecting the subject(s) for reappearance

Schools play a key role in guiding students through the application and submission process.

Exam Pattern and Evaluation

The compartment exams follow the same syllabus and exam pattern as the annual board exams. Students are tested on the same subjects and marking scheme, ensuring consistency in evaluation standards. The answer sheets are evaluated by the board, and results are prepared with the same level of scrutiny as the main examination.

Why are compartment exams important?

The BSEB compartment and special exams are a vital opportunity for students to save an academic year. By clearing failed subjects quickly, students can continue with higher education, apply for admissions, and stay aligned with their academic goals. Students are advised to regularly check the official BSEB website for updates on exam schedules, application dates, and result announcements to ensure they do not miss any important deadlines.