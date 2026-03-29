Bihar board compartment exam 2026: What to do if you fail in one or two subjects

The Bihar board of Secondary Education has released bseb matric result 2026. Students who have not cleared one or more subjects in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 Result 2026 need not panic. The board provides an opportunity to save the academic year through compartment examinations, allowing candidates to reappear in failed subjects.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Who can apply for Compartment exams?

Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for the Bihar Board compartment exams. This system ensures that students do not lose an entire academic year due to a few subjects.

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However, students who fail in more than two subjects may not be eligible and might have to reappear for the full examination next year, as per board rules.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Compartment Exam Dates 2026 (Expected)

The Bihar Board will conduct the compartment exams soon. Students are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications on the official website.

Practical Exams: Likely in April 2026

Theory Exams: Expected in May 2026

The official schedule will be released by BSEB on its website. Students are advised to regularly check for updates.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: How to Apply for Bihar Board Compartment Exam 2026

Students can apply for the compartment exams through their respective schools. The general process includes:

Filling out the compartment exam application form

Paying the required examination fee

Submitting the form within the deadline set by the board

Schools usually handle the submission process on behalf of students.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Passing Criteria for Compartment Exams

To successfully clear the Bihar Board Class 10 compartment examinations, students must meet the minimum passing requirements set by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The criteria are similar to the main board exams but apply only to the subjects in which the student has failed.

Minimum Marks Required

Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject they are reappearing for. This includes:

Theory Exams: Minimum 33% marks in the written paper

Practical/Internal Assessment (if applicable): Students must also pass separately in practical or internal components

Both theory and practical marks are considered independently, meaning a student must pass in each component where applicable.

Subject-Wise Passing Rule

The compartment exam is conducted only for the failed subjects, so:

Students do not need to reappear for subjects they have already passed

Marks obtained earlier in passed subjects will remain unchanged

Only the new marks from the compartment exam will be updated in the final result

Improvement and Result Update

After appearing for the compartment exam:

The new marks will replace the previous failed marks

The updated result will reflect the student’s pass status

A revised mark sheet will be issued by the board

What Happens If You Fail Again?

If a student is unable to clear the compartment exam: