Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Expected To Release Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps Here
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th exam date sheet for 2026 soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th exam date sheet for 2026 soon. All the students who are going to appear for the class 10 and 12 board exam will be able to check their exam dates on the official website, i.e. biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after the release.
