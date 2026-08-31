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Bihar board drops 'fail' word, introduces 'eligible for skill training' on marksheets

Students who do not clear their Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations will now see the phrase "Eligible for Skill Training" printed on their marksheets instead.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Bihar board drops 'fail' word, introduces 'eligible for skill training' on marksheets
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Bihar board drops 'fail' word, introduces 'eligible for skill training' on marksheets
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