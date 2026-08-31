/Bihar board drops 'fail' word, introduces 'eligible for skill training' on marksheets

In a significant policy shift aimed at protecting students' confidence, the Bihar government has decided to do away with the word "Fail" on marksheets issued by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).
Students who do not clear their Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations will now see the phrase "Eligible for Skill Training" printed on their marksheets instead.
The decision, announced by Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary, will come into effect from the current academic session itself.
According to Tiwary, the Education Department will amend the relevant rules and soon issue formal instructions to the BSEB to implement the change on official certificates.
Explaining the thinking behind the move, the minister said that failing to score the expected marks in an examination does not take away from a child's actual talent or ability.
He stressed that the intent is to encourage students rather than brand them purely on the basis of one examination's outcome, and to steer them towards constructive next steps instead of a label that can feel discouraging or stigmatising.
The change is also designed to serve a practical purpose. The new phrase, "Eligible for Skill Training," is meant to formally direct students who don't clear their boards towards vocational training programmes run by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE).
Rather than simply marking a student as having failed, the marksheet will now double up as a pointer towards an alternative career pathway through skill development.
Alongside this, the state has announced additional support measures for students who do not clear their exams in the first attempt. Special one-month preparatory sessions will be organised for students appearing in supplementary examinations, aimed at helping them improve their performance before the retest.
This isn't an isolated move. The Bihar government has, over recent months, been pushing several changes aimed at giving students greater exposure beyond routine textbook learning.
Earlier this month, on August 6, the state introduced a "no-bag day" for government schools, under which schools will operate for a shorter day on Saturdays, from 9:30 am to 1 pm, without the usual requirement for students to carry school bags, compared to the regular 9:30 am to 4 pm schedule followed Monday to Friday.
Officials say the marksheet change reflects a broader effort within the state's education department to rethink how academic setbacks are communicated to students, with the aim of reducing the psychological impact of exam failure while still keeping a clear, actionable pathway open for those who need it.
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