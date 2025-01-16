Bihar Board Exam 2025: BSEB Class 12th Admit Card Released At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams on its official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Originally scheduled for release on January 21, the admit cards were made available earlier on January 15. School principals can log in using their user IDs and passwords to download the admit cards. Once downloaded, they will sign and stamp the cards before giving them to students.

Students cannot download their admit cards directly from the website; they need to collect them from their schools. Meanwhile, practical exams for Class 12 are being conducted from January 10 to 20, while Class 10 practical exams and internal assessments will take place on January 21 and 23. Additionally, the BSEB has already released admit cards for the Matric (Class 10) exams.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "Download Class 12 Admit Cards."

Enter the school ID and password in the required fields.

Click "Submit" to access and download the admit card.

The Bihar Board Inter (Class 12) theory exams will be held from February 1 to 15, while the Matric (Class 10) final exams are scheduled from February 17 to 25. Both exams will take place in two shifts: the first starting at 9:30 am and the second at 2 pm. Students will be given a 15-minute cool-off period before starting their exams.

For Class 12 Science students, the exams will begin with the Biology paper. Arts students will take the Philosophy paper in the morning and the Economics paper in the afternoon. Commerce students will start with the Economics paper. Class 10 final exams will begin with Mother Language papers, including Urdu, Bangla, and Maithili.