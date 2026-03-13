Advertisement
BIHAR BOARD INTER RESULT 2026

Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check official websites and steps to download the scorecard

The BSEB Class 12 Examination 2026 result is expected to be announced soon by the Bihar School Examination Board. Students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites using their roll number.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Students who took the BSEB Class 12 Examination in 2026 are now waiting for their results.
  • The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 soon on its official websites.
  • After the announcement of the results, students can use their roll number to check their scores online.
Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check official websites and steps to download the scorecardBihar Board Inter Result 2026

Students who took the BSEB Class 12 Examination in 2026 are now waiting for their results. The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 soon on its official websites. After the announcement of the results, students can use their roll number to check their scores online.

According to several media reports, the BSEB Class 12 results for 2026 are likely to be declared between March 21 and March 25, 2026. The board generally announces the results through a live press conference, where officials also share important details about the examination.

Expected date of Bihar Board class 12 results 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board has not yet officially confirmed the exact result date. However, based on recent reports, the BSEB Inter Result 2026 is expected to be announced between March 21 and March 25, 2026.

After the official announcement, the result link will be activated on the board’s websites so that students can easily check their marks.

Official websites to check BSEB class 12 result 2026

Students can verify their results through the following official websites:

1. seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

2. results.biharboardonline.com

3. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Once the result is released, these websites will provide the official link to check and download the scorecard.

How to check Bihar Board Inter result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

1. Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

2. Click on the link for “BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.”

3. Enter your roll number in the required field.

4. Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.

5. Click on the submit button.

6. Your result will appear on the screen.

7. Download or print the result for future use.

Other Ways to Check the Result

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through:

1. SMS service

2. DigiLocker application

These options are helpful when the official websites slow down due to heavy traffic after the result announcement.

Students should keep their roll number ready to verify their results quickly.

Important Note for Students

The result available online will be provisional. Students will receive their original mark sheets later from their respective schools after the official distribution by the board.

The announcement of the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be an important moment for thousands of students waiting to see their performance. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for updates and ensure they have their roll number ready to download their scorecard as soon as the results are released.

