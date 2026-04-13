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NewsEducationBihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026: Datesheet out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BIHAR BOARD COMPARTMENT EXAM 2026

Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026: Datesheet out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026:  BSEB has officially released matric compartment exam datesheet for the students at the official website. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026: Datesheet out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the date sheet for the Matric (Class 10) Compartment and Special Examination 2026. The timetable is now available on the board’s official website, allowing students to check their subject-wise exam schedule.

These exams are conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Class 10 board examination or wish to improve their scores. The board has provided a complete schedule with exam dates and instructions to help students prepare effectively.

According to the released timetable, the compartment and special exams  will be conducted from May 2 to May 6, 2026. The practical tests for vocational subjects and other pertinent papers will be conducted from April 29 and April 30. It is important to know that exams will be conducted in two shifts each day.

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The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts: First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm and students must follow the timing and guidelines mentioned in the official notification. The detailed date sheet includes subject-wise exam dates and exam-day instructions issued by BSEB.

Students are advised to carefully download the timetable from the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — and start their revision accordingly. Admit cards and further instructions for the examination process will be released soon by the board.
The BSEB has also urged students to strictly follow exam guidelines and reach their centers on time to avoid any inconvenience.

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