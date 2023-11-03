Bihar Board Matric Dummy Admit Card 2024 Released At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional admit cards for the Class 10 Matriculation Annual Examination in 2024. Those individuals who have enrolled for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams in 2024 are now able to retrieve their provisional admit cards from the official website. The Bihar School Examination Board released an official statement, stating that they generated the dummy admit cards using the data provided in the online examination forms.

This is a crucial stage, and candidates, along with their parents or guardians, are advised to thoroughly examine the details presented on the dummy admit card.

Bihar Board Matric Dummy Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link that reads "Dummy Admit Card Class 10.

Provide all the required information as per the request.

The Bihar Board Matric Dummy Admit Card will display on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has established a correction window for the provisional admit cards, giving students and school officials the opportunity to correct any errors. This correction period is open until November 14th. Typical issues that can be resolved during this time include incorrect names, categories, genders, subjects, dates of birth, and any inaccuracies in the candidate's photograph and signature.