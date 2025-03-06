Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Class 10th Answer Key Released At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Students who took the Bihar Board Class 10 exam should note that the released answer key is provisional, and they have the option to raise objections, scroll down for more details.
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the Matriculation Examination 2025. Students can check it on the official websites, biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Objections to the answer key can be submitted until March 10 at 5 PM.
The exams took place at different centres across Bihar from February 17 to February 25, 2025. Students attended the exams in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. A total of 15,85,868 students appeared for the exam, including 7,67,746 boys and 8,18,122 girls.
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Steps to check here
- Visit the official BSEB website
- Click on the answer key link available on the homepage.
- Enter your roll number or roll code, submit the details, and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the copy for future reference.
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Unfair practice during examination
The BSEB Class 10 exams ended on February 25, 2025, with over 15 lakh students appearing for the matric exam this year. A total of 58 cases of impersonation were caught, and 51 students were expelled for using unfair means. On the sixth day of exams, three students were expelled during the general English paper, and 10 cases of impersonation were detected. The highest number of expulsions happened in the first two days, with 24 students removed and 18 impersonation cases reported.
BSEB held the Class 10 exams from February 17 to 25, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from February 1 to 15. As in previous years, the Bihar Board completed both exams earlier than other boards. Therefore, the Bihar Board results are also expected to be announced first.
