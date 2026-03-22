Bihar Board Result 2026: BSEB to announce Class 10, 12 scores soon, Check how to download marksheet
Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results shortly. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the official website.
- BSEB Class 10 and 12 results are expected shortly on the official website.
- Students must note that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature.
- Students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
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Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Board Results 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students shortly. The results will be declared through an official press conference.
Anand Kishor, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, has stated that the results for both Intermediate (Class 12) and Matric (Class 10) examinations will be declared by the end of March. He further mentioned that the Class 12 results will be released first, followed by the announcement of Class 10 results.
Bihar Board Result 2026
Along with the declaration of results, the board will also release key performance data, including toppers’ names, over all pass percentage, and other important statistics for both Matric and Intermediate examinations. Students are advised to stay updated and keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays in accessing their scores.
Also check: Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026
How to check the Bihar Board Result 2026 online?
Once the BSEB results 2026 are announced, students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:
- Visit the official website
- Enter your roll number
- Complete the captcha verification
- Click on the ‘View’ button
- Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference
BSEB Result 2026: Official websites to check scores
Students will be able to access their results on the following official websites:
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- results.biharboardonline.com
Students must note that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later. With the result announcement expected anytime soon, students are encouraged to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.
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