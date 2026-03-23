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NewsEducationBSEB Class 12 result 2026: What is the minimum marks required to Pass Class 12, CHECK
BSEB CLASS 12 RESULT 2026

BSEB Class 12 result 2026: What is the minimum marks required to Pass Class 12, CHECK

The BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 is set to released today, with students required to score at least 33% to pass. The result will be available online along with details on evaluation.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BSEB Class 12 result 2026: What is the minimum marks required to Pass Class 12, CHECK

Bihar Board 12th Result Passing Marks: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the exams will now be able to check their results online on BSEB official website once they are out. Students can check their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

What is the minimum passing marks for BSEB class 12?

In order to pass the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, students must meet the following criteria mentioned below:

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Minimum 33% marks in each theory subject

Mininum 33% marks in practical/internal assessments

Students must pass theory and practical exams separately

What happens if you fail this examination

Students who fail to secure minimum 33% marks in one or more subjects will not be passed and thus will be considered 'fail'. However, they will get another chance to pass the examination through compartment examination conducted by Bihar Board, the date of which will be declared later. 

How BSEB evaluates students

The evaluation process involves assessing theory papers and practical or internal marks separately to ensure a balanced review of a student’s performance. 

Examiners first evaluate written exams, while practicals, projects, and internal assessments are marked by respective institutions. The final result is compiled only after combining both components, and students must secure the minimum required marks of 33% in each section to be declared pass. 

This system ensures that both academic understanding and practical application are fairly taken into account.

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