Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025 Class 11 Admission Deadline Extended Again, Confirm Admission by July 3 at ofssbihar.net

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025 Admission: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially extended the deadline for the admission for Class 11th under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). Students have time to confirm their admission till 3rd July, 2025.

The board released the first merit list on 4th June 2025, and students had time to confirm the admission till 10th June, 2025 and then the deadline was extended to 28th June, 2025. And now the board has extended the deadline again till 4th July for the students who couldn’t complete their admission on time.

Students must know that if they fail to confirm their seat by 3rd July then their admission will be canceled and their will be considered vacant and it will be removed from the OFSS portal.

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025 Admission: Second Merit List Preparations for Admission Staff

All the institutes and principals are told to mandatorily update student admission details on the OFSS portal by July 4 without exception.

Additionally, daily admission data from June 29 to July 3 must be uploaded to the portal on the following day without delay. "The heads or admission officers of all institutions are directed to ensure that the admission details of all enrolled students are mandatorily updated on the OFSS website by July 4, 2025, as this is the final admission window under the first selection list. The remaining vacant seats after this deadline will be allocated to other students through the second selection list," said the official notice.

Students are strongly advised to complete their admission process within the given timeline to avoid the risk of losing their allotted seat. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website- ofssbihar.net for all the important updates.