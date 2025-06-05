Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Exam For Agriculture Department 2025: Exam Schedule Released- Check Details Here

BSSC Field Assistant Exam Date 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially announced the dates for the examination of Field Assistant (Agriculture department) recruitment under Advertisement no, 03/2025. The examination will take place on 11th July, 2025, it will be OMR based written exams.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 201 vacancies in the Agriculture department, it is for the candidates who have a background in science or agriculture. The registration for the exam began on 25th April, 2025 and it ended on 21st May, 2025. The application fee was Rs. 540 for General Category/ Backward class and Extremely backward class. And the fees was Rs. 135 for SC/ST, Disable candidates (all categories), women (only who are permanent residents of Bihar) and other state candidates.

BSSC Field Assistant Exam Date 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed Intermediate in Science (I.Sc) or have a diploma in agriculture from any recognised university or institution are eligible for the examination but there are are also age limits, candidates must be in a age bracket of 18 years to 37 years and age relaxations will be applied according to the government rules.

BSSC Field Assistant Exam Date 2025: Vacancy Details

There are total of 201 vacancies for the Field Assistant positions in the Agriculture department, out of which 79 are for unreserved category students, and 35 for the Scheduled caste, 2 for Scheduled tribe, 37 posts for the Extremely Backward Class, 21 from backward class, 7 posts for the backward class women and 20 posts for the Economically weaker section.

This recruitment drive is a great opportunity for the students from the science or agriculture department. All the students are advised to start their preparations properly now as the dates have been released and they should keep checking the official website, i.e. bssc.bihar.gov.in for all the important updates.