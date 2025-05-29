Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 Released At biharcetbed-lnmu.in- Check Steps To Download Here
Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: Candidates can submit objections to the answer key until May 30, 2025, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University has published the Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can access the answer key on the official website — biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Released on May 28, the answer key also comes with an objection window that opened the same day. Candidates can submit their objections until May 30, 2025.
"If any candidate has any objection to the answer key, they should send it with authentic evidence to Email Id - cetbedhelpdesk@Inmu.ac.in by midnight (11:59:59 PM) on 30/05/2025. Objections sent after the deadline or without authentic evidence will not be considered in any way,” reads the official notification.
Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here
- Go to the official Bihar CET B.Ed website: biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
- On the homepage, click the link for "Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025."
- A new page will appear displaying the answer key for candidates to review.
- Download the file and take a printout for future reference.
Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025; direct link to download here
Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: Exam pattern
For CET-B.Ed. 2025, the minimum qualifying marks are set at 35% (42 marks) for candidates in the unreserved category. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyang categories, the qualifying mark is 30% (36 marks). Notably, there is no negative marking in the exam.
The Bihar B.Ed CET was conducted on May 28, 2025. The duration of the test was two hours, during which candidates had to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question had four options, and candidates were required to select the most suitable answer and mark it on the OMR sheet provided with the question booklet. For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed.
