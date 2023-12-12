trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698106
BIHAR CIVIL COURT EXAM ADMIT CARD 2023

Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At districts.ecourts.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card 2023: Applicants will need to access the same by entering their password and registration number, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card has been released on the official website. It is available for the recruitment exam for the positions of Clerk, Stenographer, and Court Reader. Candidates intending to participate in the exam can view and download their admit cards from the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in.

To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and password. The Bihar Civil Court recruitment exam is scheduled for December 17, 2023. The preliminary exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates need to bring their admit cards to the exam center.

Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website-districts.ecourts.gov.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card 2023 link

3. Now, enter the registration number and password

4. Access the admit card and download it

5. Take a print out for the future references

Bihar Civil Court Exam Admit Card 2023; direct link here

"Candidates shall appear in the examination at their own cost at the allotted Examination Centre on the date/shift and time indicated in their respective Admit Cards. Admit Cards shall not be dispatched to the candidates individually. The Committee shall not be responsible for any loss/ injury caused to the candidates in course of appearing in the examination. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the website of the Civil Courts, Patna for details and any other updates," as per the official notice.

