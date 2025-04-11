Bihar Civil Court Prelims Result 2025 Out At patna.dcourts.gov.in- Check Cut Off, Steps To Download Here

Bihar Civil Court Prelims Result 2025: The Bihar Civil Court, Patna, has officially released the results for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 on 10th April, 2025, Thursday. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official Bihar Court website i.e. patna.dcourts.gov.in.

The prelims examination took place on 22nd December, 2024. A total of 42,397 candidates successfully cleared the test. Among them, 17,043 belong to the unreserved category, 4,176 to the EWS category, 4,968 to the BC category, 8,269 to the EBC category, 6,495 to the SC category, 391 to the ST category, and 1,055 to the WBC category.

Bihar Civil Court Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check the result

Step 1- Go to the official Bihar District Court website- patna.dcourts.gov.in.

Step 2- On the home page you will see the tab of “Clerk Recruitment 2025” and open it.

Step 3- Click on the link 'Bihar District Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025'.

Step 4- A PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.

Step 5- Find your roll number with Ctrl+F feature and check your scores.

Step 6- Download and Print the PDF for future reference.

Bihar Civil Court Prelims Result 2025: Cut off Marks

The Bihar Civil Court has released the general category-wise cutoff marks for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates in the Unreserved (UR) category were required to score at least 70 marks to qualify. For the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the cutoff was set at 65 marks, while candidates from the Backward Caste (BC) category needed 67 marks. The cutoff for the Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) category was 63 marks. Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates both had a cutoff of 57 marks, whereas Women of Backward Castes (WBC) needed a minimum of 50 marks to move on to the next stage of the selection process.

Through this recruitment drive, the aim of the civil court is to fill 3325 Clerk vacancies. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are now eligible to sit for the written examination which will take place in Patna. The Civil Courts will release the exam schedule soon on their official website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for all important updates.