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Bihar: CM Samrat Choudhary urges Assistant Professors to ensure 75% attendance in colleges

He said the newly appointed teachers would play a key role in strengthening the academic ecosystem of the new colleges, particularly those located in rural areas and ensuring that students make full use of the facilities being created by the government.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Bihar: CM Samrat Choudhary urges Assistant Professors to ensure 75% attendance in colleges
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Bihar: CM Samrat Choudhary urges Assistant Professors to ensure 75% attendance in colleges
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