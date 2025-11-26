Bihar DEIDd Entrance Result 2025 OUT At bsebdeled.com; 79.01 Percent Candidates Passed- Check Direct Link Here

Bihar DEIDd Entrance Result 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board has officially declared the results for the DEIEd Joint Entrance Exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards through the official website, i.e. bsebdeled.com. Candidates will have to enter their application ID and date of birth to access their result.

Bihar DEIDd Entrance Result 2025: Pass Percentage

According to the board, 3,23,313 students appeared for the examination, of which 2,55,468 cleared it, taking the overall pass percentage to 79.01 per cent.

Bihar DEIDd Entrance Result: Steps to Download the Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- bsebdeled.com.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Click here to check DELED Entrance Exam - 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application ID and date of birth to access the result.

Step 5: After submission, the Bihar DEIDd Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the scorecard for future reference.

Admissions will now take place according to the state government's reservation rules. A merit list has been prepared based on the exam marks, and the admission process for both government and recognised private DElEd colleges will be held online. The application portal will remain open from November 29 to December 5, while a detailed counselling schedule will be released separately on November 28. Bihar has a total of 306 DElEd training institutes, 60 government and 246 private, offering around 30,800 seats in total, including 9,100 seats in government colleges and 21,700 seats in private institutions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.