Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At deledbihar.com- Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the dummy admit cards for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam 2025 today at deledbihar.com. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards from February 11 to February 17, 2025, by logging in with their user ID and password. If there are any mistakes on the dummy admit card, candidates must correct them on the portal by February 17. If a candidate changes their reservation category, they will need to pay the required fee, according to BSEB. No corrections will be allowed after the February 17 deadline.

The Bihar DElEd entrance exam will have 120 questions, with each question carrying one mark. The total duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours (150 minutes). Candidates will be tested on subjects like General Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning.

Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official BSEB website for the DElEd entrance exam at deledbihar.com.

Click on the link to download the dummy admit card on the homepage.

Enter your user ID and password, then submit the details.

Review your dummy admit card and download a copy for future use.

The board stated that candidates who update their reservation category during admit card correction must pay the fee difference for the new category. If candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories switch to another category, they need to pay the remaining Rs 200 online by February 17, 2025. Failure to pay this amount will lead to the final admit card not being issued.

The Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) is a two-year, full-time program aimed at training teachers for primary and upper-primary classes. The Bihar D.El.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 for the 2025-27 session is set to take place on February 27, 2025.