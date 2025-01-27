Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam Registration 2025 Ends Today At deledbihar.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

Bihar DElEd Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 examination. Candidates can now apply until January 27, 2025, through the official website at deledbihar.com. The deadline for paying the application fee is January 28, 2025, as per the official notification. The application form for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course can be filled out online.

To be eligible, candidates must have secured at least 50% in their Class 12 (intermediate) examination. Students who will be appearing for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam this year can also apply. Applicants must be at least 17 years old as of January 1, 2025, to register for the exam.

Bihar DElEd Exam 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official Bihar DElEd website: deledbihar.com.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Provide the required details and submit.

Log in to your account.

Complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Review your form carefully and submit it.

Pay the application fee.

Download and save the confirmation page.

The BSEB DElEd exam will consist of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark, for a total of 120 marks. The exam will last 150 minutes. The paper will include questions from General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.