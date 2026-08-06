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Bihar government schools to have half-day Saturdays from August 8

The decision reinstates the older system that was in effect before the state education department revised school timings earlier this year.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Bihar government schools to have half-day Saturdays from August 8

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Bihar government schools to have half-day Saturdays from August 8
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