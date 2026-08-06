/Bihar government schools to have half-day Saturdays from August 8

Government schools across Bihar are set to return to a half-day schedule on Saturdays starting August 8, bringing relief to lakhs of students and teachers after months of confusion over school timings in the state.
As per the schedule, schools will function from 9:30 am to 1 pm on Saturday.
All government and government-aided schools in Bihar will now function only for half a day on Saturdays, instead of the full working day currently in place.
The decision reinstates the older system that was in effect before the state education department revised school timings earlier this year.
Classes on the remaining five weekdays are expected to continue as per the regular full-day schedule.
The move comes in response to a long-standing demand from teachers in Bihar, with the government deciding to reinstate the old system of half-day Saturdays in state schools. Teachers' unions had been pushing for the change for months, arguing that the shift to full working Saturdays had added to their workload without a corresponding benefit for students.
Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary formally announced the decision, confirming that all government and private schools will now implement a half-day on Saturdays.
The issue of school timings and working days has been a recurring flashpoint between the Bihar education department and teachers' associations.
Earlier changes to the school calendar and working hours, including revised holiday schedules, had triggered protests from teachers' bodies, who argued that decisions were being made without adequate consultation.
The restoration of half-day Saturdays is being seen as an attempt to address one of these long-pending grievances ahead of the new academic term.
Students will get a shorter school day on Saturdays, freeing up time for extracurricular activities, revision, or family time.
Teachers, especially those managing long commutes or additional administrative duties, are expected to benefit from the reduced Saturday workload.
The change applies uniformly across government schools, removing the inconsistency in timings that had existed across districts.
Schools have been asked to implement the revised schedule from August 8, and further clarifications on exact timings are expected from the state education department in the coming days.
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