/Bihar government unveils fresh push to strengthen education system, announces examination reforms

While attending the state-level pledge and felicitation programme on International Organ Donation Day and National Organ Donation Day in Patna, CM Choudhary said, "... One of our biggest challenges is to conduct exams, for which we will set up a committee...There will be a dedicated committee to study how examinations are conducted using technology around the world and bring in better systems... We also have 'Sahyog Portal' to address students' complaints and suggestions. We will organise camps across schools and colleges, where officials can directly engage with students and gather their suggestions..."