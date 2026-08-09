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Bihar government unveils fresh push to strengthen education system, announces examination reforms

He said Student Welfare Directorates would also be constituted in all relevant departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of student welfare initiatives.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Bihar government unveils fresh push to strengthen education system, announces examination reforms

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