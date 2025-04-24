Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 Released At onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services department has released the admit cards for the physical efficiency test for the recruitment today, i.e. 24th April, 2025. All the candidates who have registered for the physical endurance test can download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates should note that admit cards are only released for some districts like Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, and Purnia districts only. Admit cards for the other districts will be released later. This recruitment is happening for around 15,000 posts.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in

Step 2- You will see the link of “Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like Registration ID and Password. Then submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Home Guard 2025 Hall Tickets will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details and download the admit card.

Step 7- Take a print out of your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: About The Test

The Physical efficiency test is a 15 marks test. First, there will be a biometric registration and verification of all the candidates which will be followed by the race and the candidates who will not be able to complete the race within the given time will be disqualified for the further rounds. After the race, there will be the height and chest measurement which will be followed by the competitions of high jump, long jump and shot put, each competition of 5 marks. Candidates should also note that if they fail to show up on the given time and date, they will not be given another chance. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.