Bihar Home Guard Registration Window 2025 Closes Tomorrow At onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligiblity, Steps To Apply Here

Bihar Home Guard Registration 2025: The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department will close the registration for 15,000 Home Guard posts today, April 16, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website – onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive includes 37 districts in Bihar, but does not cover Arwal district, Naugachhia police district, and Bagaha district.

Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can still visit the official website to fill out the application form. This recruitment is for 15,000 Home Guard posts in 37 districts of Bihar. The registration started on March 27, 2025. Applicants must carefully check their details before submitting the form, as there will be no option to correct it later. Also, the department has not said anything about extending the deadline.

Bihar Home Guard Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Residence: Candidates must be permanent residents of Bihar. Age: As of January 1, 2025, candidates of all genders must be between 19 and 40 years old. Education: Candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary (Intermediate) exam or an equivalent exam approved by the state government by January 1, 2025. Physical Fitness: Candidates should be fit and able to do physically demanding fieldwork.

Bihar Home Guard Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page with the registration form will open

Step 4: Fill out the form with your details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future use

Selection will be based on merit. First, there will be a physical ability and efficiency test, followed by a medical check-up and document verification. The final merit list will be prepared based only on how candidates perform in the physical test.

Candidates from the General, EWS, Backward Class (including third gender), and Extremely Backward Class categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Those belonging to the SC, ST, and all female categories must pay Rs 100. The fee should be paid online only.