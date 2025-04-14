Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2025: BSEB Registration Deadline Extended Till April 15 At biharboardonline.org- Check Steps To Apply Online Here

Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB has extended the last date to register for the Bihar Intermediate Compartment Exams 2025. Students who did not pass in one or two subjects or want to improve their marks can take the Class 12 compartment exams. School principals can fill out the application form on the official websites biharboardonline.org or biharboardonline.com by April 15 2025.

The board has also extended the deadline for the Bihar Intermediate Special Exams to April 15 2025. These exams are meant for students who could not appear for the regular board exams due to medical or other valid reasons.

Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2025: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for BSEB Inter Compartmental and Special Examination 2025

Step 3: Log in using your Institution ID and password

Step 4: Complete the registration form for the Compartment and Special Exams

Step 5: Make the payment for the registration fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future use

Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2025: Application fees

Regular students need to pay Rs 150 to register for the BSEB Inter Compartment Exams, while private students have to pay Rs 200 for the supplementary and special exams. The BSEB will soon release the exam schedule for the Bihar Inter Compartment and Special Exams 2025 on its official websites – biharboardonline.org or biharboardonline.com. The results are expected to be announced on May 31.

The Bihar Board announced the Class 12 results on March 25, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 86.50 percent. To pass the exam, students must score at least 30 percent in the theory papers and 40 percent in the practical exams.