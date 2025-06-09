Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Bihar ITI Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially issued the admit cards for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The examination will take place on 15th June, 2025 across various centers in Bihar. The online registration for the exam started on 6th March, 2025 and it ended on 24th May, 2025. The ITICAT is conducted for the candidates who want to take admission into the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

Bihar ITI Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- bcece board.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Download ITICAT 2025 Admit Card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like registration number, password and security pin correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your ITICAT Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your Hall Ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must check their all the details on the Admit card properly as it is a very important document and must carry it with themselves to the examination centre or they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. This exam is an amazing opportunity for the candidates who want to take admission into the Industrial training institutes. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.