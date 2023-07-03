Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Rankcard Here

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued the results of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test, or ITICAT 2023, as well as the rank cards. Candidates who took the ITI entrance exam can go to the board's website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, and apply.There are two ways to view the Bihar ITICAT 2023 result: District Wise Rank Card and Open Merit Rank Card, and both require candidates to enter their roll numbers and birth dates as login credentials.

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and open the link “Rank Card of ITICAT-2023” given under the “Download Section”. Alternatively, use the direct link given above and access it.

Choose an option to download either the district-wise rank card or the open merit rank card.

Login by submitting the requested information.

Check your result and download the rank card.

Save a copy for future reference.

cre Trending Stories

When a seat is assigned following the completion of the counseling round, students must confirm their seats by paying the acceptance fee. Those who do not pay the seat acceptance fee before the specified period may lose their seat, which will be made available in subsequent rounds of counseling.