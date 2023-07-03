trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630005
NewsEducation
BIHAR ITICAT RESULT 2023

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Rankcard Here

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: Candidates can download their rank cards from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Rankcard Here

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued the results of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test, or ITICAT 2023, as well as the rank cards. Candidates who took the ITI entrance exam can go to the board's website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, and apply.There are two ways to view the Bihar ITICAT 2023 result: District Wise Rank Card and Open Merit Rank Card, and both require candidates to enter their roll numbers and birth dates as login credentials.

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

  • Visit the BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and open the link “Rank Card of ITICAT-2023” given under the “Download Section”. Alternatively, use the direct link given above and access it.
  • Choose an option to download either the district-wise rank card or the open merit rank card.
  • Login by submitting the requested information.
  • Check your result and download the rank card.
  • Save a copy for future reference.

cre Trending Stories

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023; direct link here

When a seat is assigned following the completion of the counseling round, students must confirm their seats by paying the acceptance fee. Those who do not pay the seat acceptance fee before the specified period may lose their seat, which will be made available in subsequent rounds of counseling.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad