Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How To Download Response Sheets And Other Details At brlps.in

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has officially released the Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Jeevika recruitment examination. As per the notified schedule, the examination was conducted from November 19 to December 15, 2025 for various posts under the Jeevika programme.

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can now check their recorded responses, estimate their expected scores, and submit objections if they find any discrepancies. To access the answer key and response sheets, candidates must log in to the official BRLPS portal using their registered credentials. The authority has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answers until December 25, 2025.

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: Objection Deadline and Important Dates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The objection window for the Bihar Jeevika provisional answer key will remain open till December 25, 2025. Below are the key dates related to the examination and answer key process:

Bihar Jeevika Examination November 19 to December 15, 2025 Provisional Answer Key Release December 18, 2025 Answer Key Objection Window December 18 to December 25, 2025 Final Answer Key and Result Yet to be announced

How to Download Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025

Candidates can download the Bihar Jeevika answer key by visiting the official website of BRLPS at brlps.in or through the candidate login portal. Follow the steps below:

Visit the official BRLPS recruitment portal.

Log in using your Application Number or Login ID and Password.

Click on the Answer Key / Response Sheet section.

Select the relevant post and examination date.

Download the PDF file containing the official answer key.

After downloading the provisional answer key, candidates are advised to cross-check their answers using the response sheets provided on the portal.

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: Objection Process

If candidates find any errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections through the official BRLPS login portal. To submit an objection, candidates must fill out the prescribed objection form and pay the applicable fee per question online. Additionally, candidates are required to provide a valid explanation or supporting reason for each objection raised.

Once the objection window closes, BRLPS will carefully review all submissions. Valid objections will be incorporated, and necessary corrections will be made in the final answer key.

What Happens After the Answer Key Is Released?

After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, BRLPS will release the final answer key. Any accepted changes will be reflected in this final version. It is expected that the Bihar Jeevika final answer key and result will be announced together or around the same time.

Although no official date has been announced for the result declaration, candidates can expect the scorecards to be released within a few weeks after the objection review process is completed.