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Bihar midday meal horror: Cook adds detergent instead of salt, 40 students hospitalised

Trouble began when some students, having already started eating, complained that the food tasted strange and seemed to be missing salt.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Bihar midday meal horror: Cook adds detergent instead of salt, 40 students hospitalised
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Bihar midday meal horror: Cook adds detergent instead of salt, 40 students hospitalised
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