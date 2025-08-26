Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Document Verification Postponed, Official Notice Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Check Details Here

Bihar NEET UG 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced that the document verification process for round 1 of the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2025 has been postponed. The document verification and admission procedure now will take place from 27th to 29th August, 2025 at the reporting centres that have been allotted. Candidates can check the official notice from the official website, i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

“seat allotment result on Self Finance seats of B.V.C., Patna is hereby cancelled and the candidates who have been allotted seat on self finance seat of B.V.C., Patna are not required to report to B.V.C., Patna for Document Verification / Admission”, said the official notice.

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Document Verification Postponed: Check Updates Schedule

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the schedule for Round-1 counselling.

The downloading of Round-1 allotment orders, which was earlier scheduled from 24th August to 28th August 2025, has now been extended till 29th August 2025.

The document verification and admission process for Round-1, initially planned from 26th August to 28th August 2025, will now be conducted from 27th August to 29th August 2025.

All other terms, conditions, and guidelines for Round-1 counselling will remain the same as notified in Advertisement No. BCECEB(UGMAC)-2025/01 dated 29th July 2025.

Candidates must also that according to the official notice that those who had registered for Self-Finance seats at BVC but were unable to complete their choice filling due to a technical glitch will be given another chance during Round-2 counselling. Fresh choice filling, along with the detailed procedure for seat allotment, will be notified on the Board’s official website and published in newspapers after the verification process of Round-1 counselling is completed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates regarding the admission process.

