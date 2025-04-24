Bihar OFSS Class 11th Admission 2025 Registration Begins At ofssbihar.net- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here

Bihar OFSS Class 11th Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially started the registration process for the 11th Grade admissions in Bihar today, i.e. 24th April, 2025, Thursday. Students who are interested in taking the admission into the Bihar Board for the coming session in the streams like Arts, Commerce and Science can apply for it from the official OFSS website, i.e. ofssbihar.net.

Students can register themselves till 3rd May, 2025. Students will need their photographs, mark sheets and category certificates if any and other documents to get the admission. The BSEB has provided the detailed eligibility criteria and guidelines on their official website.

Bihar OFSS Class 11th Admission 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1- Go to the official OFSS website- ofssbihar.net.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 Registration” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to register yourself.

Step 4- After completing the registration, login into the account

Step 5- Fill the form properly with correct details and attach all the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 6- Pay the required fees and then submit after re-checking the details.

Step 7- After submission, download the page and save it for future reference.

Bihar OFSS Class 11th Admission 2025: Application Fees And Process

The mandatory application fees to get admission into the Bihar Board in 11th grade is Rs.350, every candidate has to pay this required amount of fees while filling the form. The fees can be paid online in various payment options like Debit card, Credit card and Net Banking. After the form filling process ends, the board will release the merit list of students based on their marks and categories. And after the three merit lists, there will also be the spot round. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.