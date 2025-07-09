Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released For July 16 Exam At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now visit the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in — to download their admit cards. To access the hall ticket, they will need to log in using their registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.

The admit card will remain available for download until 10:30 AM on July 16, 2025. As per the official schedule issued by CSBC, the written examination for recruitment to Bihar Police Constable posts will be conducted in a single shift, from 12 PM to 2 PM, on six different dates — July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3, 2025. Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards in advance and check all details mentioned on it. They must also carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card on the day of the examination.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Total vacancies

The written exam will be held at 627 centres across Bihar. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has made all necessary arrangements to conduct the exam smoothly. This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 constable vacancies in the state police department.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Police at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025".

Step 3: Log in using your registration ID or mobile number along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout. Make sure to carry it with you on the day of the examination.

The Bihar Police Constable admit card will have important details like the candidate’s roll number, exam centre name and address, father’s name, and exam instructions.

On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, driving license, or voter ID. If someone is unable to download their admit card online, they can collect a duplicate e-admit card two days before the exam by visiting the CSBC office at Bank Harding Road (Near Secretariat Halt), Patna – 800001.