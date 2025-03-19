Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For More Than 19,383 Posts At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has started the registration process for Constable recruitment in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. A total of 19,838 Constable positions are available. The application window is open from March 18 to April 18, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Constable posts, candidates must have passed Class 12 or the Intermediate examination or hold a Maulvi qualification from the Bihar Madarsa Board. Those with a Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or an equivalent qualification as of April 18, 2025, are also eligible. Follow the steps below to apply online.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 link on the home page.

A new page will appear with the registration link.

Click on the registration link and complete the registration process.

After registering, log in to your account.

Fill in the application form and pay the required application fee.

Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

SC/ST candidates, all female candidates from any category who are state residents, and transgender candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 180. For all other categories, the fee is Rs 675. In addition to this, candidates must also pay bank charges, which will be deducted automatically during online payment. The fee must be paid online.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process has two stages. In the first stage, candidates will take a written exam worth 100 marks. This exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have two hours to complete it. Each question carries one mark. In the second stage, shortlisted candidates will take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The board will select candidates for this round at a ratio of five times the number of available vacancies, based on merit.