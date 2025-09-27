Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Declared At csbc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment preliminary examination results were announced on Friday. A total of 99,690 candidates—five times the available vacancies—have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Among them, 62,822 are male, 36,834 are female candidates from Bihar, and 34 are transgender candidates. The list also features 867 Home Guard applicants and 622 dependents of freedom fighters. The recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 constable posts.

The notification was issued in March 2025, and 1,673,586 applications were received online. The written exam was held in six phases across July and August 2025, with 1,330,121 candidates appearing. Meanwhile, 71 candidates were disqualified due to discrepancies or incorrect details.

Candidates who cleared the written examination will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), with over 99,000 candidates qualifying. The written test was conducted across 38 districts at 627 centres, where 13,30,121 eligible candidates appeared. According to the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), those scoring less than 30% in the written exam were not considered for the PET.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Written Examination Results for Shortlisting of Candidates for PET for the Post of Constable in Bihar Police & Bihar Special Armed Police (Advt. No. 01/2025)’.

A PDF list will open in a new window.

Download the file and keep it for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will need to appear and qualify in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is likely to be conducted in early December.

A detailed notification with the PET schedule will be released on the official website, and admit cards will be available online only. Candidates must download their admit cards from the CSBC website, as they will not be sent by post. Entry to the PET will be denied without the admit card.