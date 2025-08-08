Advertisement
Bihar Police Lathicharge Protesting STET Aspirants In Patna Amid Growing Tensions

The STET is a mandatory eligibility test for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching positions in Bihar. 

|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 10:02 AM IST|Source: ANI
Bihar Police Lathicharge Protesting STET Aspirants In Patna Amid Growing TensionsImage Credits (Screengrab): X/@ANI

Patna: Chaos broke out at Dak Bangla Chauraha in Bihar's Patna on Thursday after police resorted to lathicharge to disperse aspiring teachers protesting over the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET). The protesting aspirants were demanding that the STET be conducted before the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE). The STET is a mandatory eligibility test for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching positions in Bihar. Only those who clear it are eligible to apply for government teacher vacancies.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kotwali, Krishna Murari Prasad, said that because of the protesting students, commuters are affected and roads are blocked. "Ideally, they should have sent delegates. We are trying to make them understand that commuters are greatly affected when roads are blocked right this... They should make way for the common people. The protestors are very educated and they should understand this... They can put forward their points through delegates," said DSP Prasad.

Patna Sardar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Kumar said that the aspirants were stopped even after reaching Gandhi Maidan; they moved to Dak Bangla Chauraha. "They were stopped at Gandhi Maidan, but despite that, they have moved towards Dak Bangla Chauraha, and they have been stopped here. There have been reports of the use of force. Their delegations had gone to meet the concerned officials, and then we'll plan the next course of action," he said.

