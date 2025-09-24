Bihar Police SI 2025: Notification Released For More Than 1000 Posts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

Bihar Police SI 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced recruitment for 1,799 Sub-Inspector positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online via the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The application process will begin on September 26, 2025, and will remain open until October 26, 2025.

Bihar Police SI 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this recruitment must be Indian citizens and should have obtained a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent by August 1, 2025. The age criteria differ by category: for general category male candidates, it is 20 to 37 years, while for general category female candidates, it is 20 to 40 years. For candidates from Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, the age limit is 20 to 40 years, and for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, it is 20 to 42 years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bihar Police SI 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process will consist of three stages: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Physical Eligibility and Efficiency Test. Candidates must successfully clear each stage in order to progress to the next phase of the selection process.

Bihar Police SI 2025: Here's how to apply

Visit the official Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link for Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025.

Register by providing the required personal details.

Fill in the application form with accurate information.

Upload the necessary documents as specified.

Pay the prescribed application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar Police SI 2025: Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 200 marks, with a duration of two hours. Candidates must secure at least 30 percent to qualify for the main examination. A penalty of 0.2 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The main examination will consist of two papers. Paper I will focus on General Hindi, containing 100 questions worth 200 marks to be completed in two hours. Candidates must score a minimum of 30 percent in this paper, although the marks will not be counted for merit ranking. Paper II will cover topics such as General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability, consisting of 100 questions for 200 marks, with a two-hour duration. Negative marking of 0.2 marks per wrong answer will apply to both papers.