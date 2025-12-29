Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At bpss.bihar.gov.in- Check Official Date Here

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the official notice about the e-admit card for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Bihar Police SI exam can now download the official notice through the official website, i.e. bpss.bihar.gov.in.

The preliminary written examination for the Bihar Sub Inspector will take place on 18th January, 2026, i.e. Sunday and on 21st January 2025, i.e. Wednesday. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both the days. The link to download the admit card will activate on 30th December, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download the Official Notice Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- bpss.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘Bihar Police’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Open the link for the Bihar Police SI e-Admit Card 2025.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly.

Step 6: After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details mentioned on it and then download it immediately.

Step 8: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that admit card is a very important document as it contains all the necessary details and candidates will to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid identity proof such as, Aadhaar Card, Voter Identity Card, Driving Licence, Passport, PAN card. And candidates who are unable to download the admit card through the official website can collect a duplicate e-admit card from the BPSSC office, Patna on 9th January, 2026 between 10 AM to 5 PM. They must carry their application acknowledgement copy and valid identity proof with them to get an admit card. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important details.