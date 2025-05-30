Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Begins Today At bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees Here

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the notification regarding the recruitment of the Enforcement Sub Inspectors in the Transport Department under the Government of Bihar. The process for the application will begin today, i.e. 30th May, 2025. All the interested candidates can apply through the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The application process has started from 30th May, 2025 and the last day to apply is 30th June, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 33 posts of Enforcement Sub Inspectors.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of the ‘Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 application’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself first and then login using the registered credentials.

Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 5: Pay the mandatory application fees through online mode.

Step 6: Re-check all the details and download the page for future reference

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The basic eligibility criteria is that all the candidates must have a graduation degree from any university in India and all candidates must be in the age range of between 21 to 40 years and there will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates according to the government norms.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for the General/ OBC/ EWS Category and Other state candidates is Rs. 700 while the application fees for SC/ST category and Female (Bihar Domicile) candidates is Rs, 400. The application fees can be paid in both online or offline modes. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.