Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Registration Starts At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Apply, Other Details Here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Registration: The registration process for Bihar Post-Matrix Scholarship 2024-45 has officially started today, i.e. 25th August, 2025. All the students who are eligible and interested in applying through the official website, i.e. pmsonline.bihar.gov.in.

This scholarship is for students who are from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories. Candidates have time to apply for the scholarship till 25th September, 2025. The official notice has also been released regarding guidelines.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. pmsonline.bihar.gov.in for BC/ EBC students or scstpmonline.bihar.gov.in for SC/ST students.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Registration for Post-Matric Scholarship 2024-25’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025, applicants must be Indian citizens belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC), or Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories. They should have successfully passed their previous qualifying examination, and the annual family income of the applicant’s household must not exceed Rs.2.5 lakh.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.