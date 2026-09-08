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Bihar school holiday: Will schools remain closed due to heavy rain and flood? Check latest update

Schools in flood-affected areas may be closed if district administrations issue separate orders based on local conditions.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Bihar school holiday: Will schools remain closed due to heavy rain and flood? Check latest update

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Bihar school holiday: Will schools remain closed due to heavy rain and flood? Check latest update
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