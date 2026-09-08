/Bihar school holiday: Will schools remain closed due to heavy rain and flood? Check latest update

Bihar is currently facing a worsening flood situation, with several rivers flowing above danger levels and lakhs of people affected across multiple districts. With more rain expected in the state, students and parents are now waiting for an update on whether schools will remain closed.
As of now, there is no statewide announcement declaring a school holiday in Bihar. However, schools in flood-affected areas may be closed if district administrations issue separate orders based on local conditions.
The flood situation has intensified across Bihar, with more than 34 lakh people affected in 13 districts. Around 480 gram panchayats have also been impacted. The Ganga has crossed the flood mark at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, prompting alerts for downstream areas.
Several districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Khagaria and Munger, are facing flood-related concerns. Road connectivity and normal movement have also been disrupted in several areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar from September 8 to September 10. Thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather are also likely during this period.
The fresh rainfall forecast has raised concerns in areas already affected by rising river levels and waterlogging. Further rainfall could increase difficulties for residents and students travelling to schools in vulnerable locations.
At present, schools across Bihar are not closed statewide due to the flood situation. Schools are expected to operate unless an official closure order is issued by the state government, district administration or individual school authorities.
However, district-level closures remain possible in severely affected areas.
District Magistrates may take decisions depending on flood and waterlogging conditions, road and transport connectivity, river water levels, accessibility of schools, and the overall safety of students and staff.
Parents and students should therefore check announcements from their district administration and respective schools before travelling.
The school holiday situation may change if rainfall intensifies or flood conditions worsen.
Any fresh closure order issued by the Bihar government or district authorities is expected to be communicated through official channels.
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