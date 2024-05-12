Bihar STET 2024 Admit Card Released, Know Exam Schdedule And How To Download? Check Direct Link

Bihar STET Exam 2024 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officiallyannounced the release of the admit cards for the Bihar STET 2024 examination. All the students who have registered for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 can now check and download their admit cards on the board's official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Check Exam Schedule Here

During the Bihar STET 2024 examination, two papers will be conducted. Paper 1 will be held from May 18 to May 29, 2024, while Paper 2 will be held from June 11 to June 20, 2024.

Dummy Admit Cards Released Earlier

Before the real showdown, candidates were given the opportunity to verify their dummy admit cards and rectify any errors. These dummy admit cards were available in different phases. For the first four phases, they were available from January 12 to February 21, 2024, and for the fifth phase, they were available from March 4 to March 8, 2024.

How to Download Bihar STET 2024 Admit Card?

Step 1 - Check the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2 - Click on the link that is provided on the homepage. Tap on "Click here to download admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET - 2024)."

Step 3 - Enter your application number and date of birth on the download page.

Step 4 - Your Bihar STET admit card PDF will appear on your screen. Please download.

Step 5 - Keep a printed copy of your admit card with you ahead of the day of the exam.