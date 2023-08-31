Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Released At bsebstet.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 admit card has been given by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) as of August 30, 2023. The admission card can be downloaded from the official website, bsebstet.com, by candidates who have registered for the exam. According to the notice made public by the BSEB, the admit card will be issued today.

The exam will be given in two shifts from September 4 to 15 from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. It is strongly encouraged that candidates should download their admission cards from the official website.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit bsebstet.com, the official website.

2. Select the link for the admit card on the homepage.

3. A fresh page will load.

4. Complete your registration information and select "Submit"

5. The screen will show your 2023 Bihar STET Admit Card.

6. Download the document and print it out.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring their admit card, an original picture ID card, and a passport-size photo. Candidates are not permitted to enter the examination centre with socks, shoes, or watches, according to the BSEB.