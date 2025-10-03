Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 To Be Released On THIS Date At bsebstet.org- Check Details Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed the release date for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 admit card. Candidates seeking teaching positions in Bihar can download their hall tickets starting October 11, 2025, ahead of the Computer-Based Test scheduled for October 14, 2025. The official announcement on the BSEB STET portal, bsebstet.org, explains the process to access the admit card. Candidates must log in with their user ID and password to download it. Authorities have advised aspirants to keep a printed copy for verification on the exam day. Earlier, the application deadline was September 27, but it has now been extended to October 5.

“In view of the order dated September 26, 2025, passed by the Hon’ble High Court, Patna, in Writ Petition No. CWJC 16171/2025, all candidates appearing in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2025, and all concerned are hereby informed, as per Notification No. PR 218/2025, that the last date for filling the online application form and submitting the examination fee for STET, 2025, has been extended up to October 5, 2025,” the board said in an official statement.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Steps to apply here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visit the official website: bsebstet.org.

On the homepage, click the link for 'Bihar STET Admit Card 2025'.

Enter the required login details, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Submit the information to access your hall ticket.

Review the details carefully and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference and examination purposes.

The Bihar STET 2025 will evaluate candidates through a two-part assessment, with 100 marks allocated for subject knowledge and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and pedagogical skills. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the Bihar STET 2025 recruitment process.