Bihar STET Registration 2025 Begins Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

Bihar STET Registration 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the registration process for Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) today, i.e. 11th September, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and interested will be able to apply through the official website, i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the STET is 19th September, 2025. The exam will take place on 4th and 25th October, 2025. The details regarding the exam and examination centre will be released later.

Bihar STET Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for Secondary Teacher posts (Classes 9–10) must have completed graduation in a relevant discipline along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. degree.

Candidates applying for Senior Secondary Teacher posts (Classes 11–12) should hold a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject and must also possess a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. qualification.

The minimum age to apply is 21 years, and the maximum age is 37 years as on August 1, 2025.

Age relaxation in the upper limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories and other eligible groups as per government norms.

Bihar STET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: You will find the registration link of Bihar STET 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar STET Registration 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for Paper 1 or Paper 2 (any one from the both) for the UR, EWS, OBC category candidates is Rs. 960 and its Rs. 760 for the candidates from SC, ST, PwBD category candidates. And application fee for both the papers, paper 1 and 2 for UR, EWS, OBC category candidates is Rs. 1440 and its Rs. 1140 for SC, ST, PwBD category candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the recent updates.